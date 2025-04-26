Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,498 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 1,244.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Appian were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Appian by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Appian from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 5,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $137,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,755,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,583,234.32. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $32,877.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,348 shares in the company, valued at $974,647.08. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

