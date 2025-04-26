Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VNQ opened at $87.01 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

