Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 48,825 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ENI were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ENI by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $14,233,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ENI by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 280,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 73,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,882,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price target (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

ENI Price Performance

E stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $33.12.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. ENI’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

ENI Profile

(Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.