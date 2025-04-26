Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 509 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,206.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

