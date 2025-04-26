Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 80,080 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 80,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,477,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,213 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $185.30 million, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

Diana Shipping Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

