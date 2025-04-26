Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TaskUs by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

TaskUs stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. TaskUs, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $291,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

