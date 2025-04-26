Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.22%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

