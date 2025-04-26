SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.69. 9,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 55,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

SBC Medical Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.79.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Equities analysts expect that SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

