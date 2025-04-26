Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of Pentair Q2 Earnings

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNR. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.90. Pentair has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $110.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 547,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,482,000 after buying an additional 428,184 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pentair by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 604,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,030,000 after acquiring an additional 396,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $36,568,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

