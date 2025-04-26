ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $1,150.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,032.94.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $946.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $838.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $967.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,273. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,353,517,000 after acquiring an additional 190,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

