Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 43,326.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 147,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $436.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shore Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading

