Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Holdings Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,446,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $5,814,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,798,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after buying an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

