Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sinclair by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In other Sinclair news, Chairman David D. Smith bought 30,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $426,870.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 728,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,271,412.74. This represents a 4.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 458,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,392. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sinclair Stock Performance

SBGI opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $982.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.