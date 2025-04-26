Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Sonos worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 147,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $1,349,429.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,055,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,549,686.94. This represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SONO opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.01. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

