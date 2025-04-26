Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of Sprout Social worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,720.03. The trade was a 84.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,358.76. This represents a 35.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,446 shares of company stock worth $3,115,839. 10.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.11. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.



