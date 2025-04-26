Standard Chartered (OTC:SCBFF) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Standard Chartered PLC (OTC:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. 1,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 44,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.54.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

