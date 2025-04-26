Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 5,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Star Equity Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

