Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 203.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 119,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Steelcase by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,579,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,305,000 after acquiring an additional 245,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Down 0.5 %

SCS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Steelcase

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.