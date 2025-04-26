Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $87.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTD. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.34.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 357.9% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $245,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

