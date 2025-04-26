Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

NYSE DV opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $33,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

