StockNews.com Downgrades Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to Sell

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

DX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NYSE:DX opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $4,275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,317,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,615,000 after purchasing an additional 260,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 17.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 253,660 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 239,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 207,413 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

