TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Price

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %

DFS opened at $185.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $205.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day moving average is $173.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 438.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.