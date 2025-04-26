Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.31 and traded as high as $62.31. Tencent shares last traded at $61.98, with a volume of 1,832,312 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $570.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

