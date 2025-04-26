Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Sell Rating at Guggenheim

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential downside of 40.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $284.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $916.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.98 and its 200-day moving average is $322.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 13,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $236,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 160.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

