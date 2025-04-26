The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $240.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Get Danaher alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

DHR opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Danaher by 15.5% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 18.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.