Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amara Financial LLC. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.8% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 253,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,799 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 375,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $209.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.11 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.71 and a 200-day moving average of $229.31.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.