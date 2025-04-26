Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 941,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,001,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Down 2.1 %

TWI stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.93 million, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWI

About Titan International

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.