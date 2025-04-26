Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

NYSE ELF opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,581.04. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,974,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 109,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 283,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

