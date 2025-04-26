TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 263.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TRST opened at $30.36 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $577.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.03%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.