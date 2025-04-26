U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL-B) Trading Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL-B – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $55.09. Approximately 158,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

U-Haul Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

