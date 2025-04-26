Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.72% of Unitil worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Unitil by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Unitil by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Unitil by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $58.37 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $948.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Separately, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unitil

Unitil Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.