VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.46 and traded as high as $44.25. VEON shares last traded at $42.63, with a volume of 109,863 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of VEON from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

VEON Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. VEON had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a positive return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,161,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in VEON by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,740,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,192,000 after acquiring an additional 159,714 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 5,190.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 154,585 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in VEON by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,927,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,377,000 after buying an additional 138,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter worth about $2,994,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

