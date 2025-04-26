Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,100,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,109,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 303,370 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 719,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VET has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $6.42 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

