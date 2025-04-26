VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.39 and traded as high as $9.09. VirnetX shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 20,814 shares traded.

VirnetX Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

