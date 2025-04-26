Vodafone Group Public’s (VOD) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 116,833.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

