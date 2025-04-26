Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 5,020 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 329,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 31,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.52 and a 200 day moving average of $207.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

