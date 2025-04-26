Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $339.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $339.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.62.

NYSE CPAY opened at $322.39 on Thursday. Corpay has a 12-month low of $247.10 and a 12-month high of $400.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corpay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Corpay by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

