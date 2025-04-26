Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 10,381 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMI. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 483,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

