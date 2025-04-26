Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 3,024 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PHINIA by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 213,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in PHINIA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PHINIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

PHINIA Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $40.85 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.56.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.94 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. Equities analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

