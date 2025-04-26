Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 594 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,468.20. This represents a 22.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

ODC opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $49.72.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

