Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 254,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 195,194 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 211,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 73,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNDM

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.