Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 11,721 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MTG opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.93. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.