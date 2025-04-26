Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMND. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 574.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE LMND opened at $29.54 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,569,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,452,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,041,156.72. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,003. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.