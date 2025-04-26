Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $50.52 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

