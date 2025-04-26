Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 905,129 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 801,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after acquiring an additional 224,892 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 848,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70,557 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 283,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.21. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $660,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,731. This trade represents a 34.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XENE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

