Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 351.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 527.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $16.06 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

