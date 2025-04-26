Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,938 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Castellan Group purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 2.3 %

FIP opened at $4.36 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $496.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.69.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.