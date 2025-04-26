Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 456,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after buying an additional 100,982 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.51 and a beta of 0.82. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTA. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 33,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,287,014.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,258,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,947,786.08. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,991,837.50. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,088,761. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

