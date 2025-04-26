Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $249.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.10 and a 1 year high of $339.77.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.01.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

