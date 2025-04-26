Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 17,717 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,962,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,187,000 after purchasing an additional 213,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 82,324 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,169,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after purchasing an additional 203,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,789,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,467,000 after purchasing an additional 291,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UE opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 128.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

